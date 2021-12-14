Letter to the editor: Inconsistencies

Judge McMahan ruled rightly on Nov. 30 that the regents have the constitutionally protected authority over the Montana University System. As written: “The government and control of the Montana university system is vested in a board of regents of higher education which shall have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system and shall supervise and coordinate other public educational institutions assigned by law.”

The Montana Constitution deliberately removed legislative power over the university system, just as it specified local authority for public schools and right of privacy for citizens. So Republicans are ripping into that pesky Constitution, a “socialist rag” (state Rep. Skees, HD11).

Apparently, the oath to support the Montana Constitution is in force only when convenient. For example, the state attorney general asserts that Montanans don’t give up constitutional rights when they attend college; state Rep. Berglee (HD58) joined in, “If you’re a student living on the university campus, that is your home.” Nevertheless, bills passed in the Republican-controlled Legislature severely curtail those students’ voting rights. Student IDs alone are unacceptable and new laws prohibit student organizations from conducting registration drives and other political activities in residence halls, dining and athletic facilities. Inconsistent.

Arlene Walker-Andrews,

Missoula

