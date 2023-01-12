 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Incredible!

  • 0

The first bill passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives makes it easier to file fraudulent tax returns and get away with it by reducing the ability of the IRS to hire enforcement officers.

According to newly elected speaker Kevin McCarthy: “The government should be there to help you, not go after you.” I guess he must be referring to helping (aiding and abetting) tax cheats, since enforcing tax laws helps those who file honestly pay less in taxes.

And where are the Republicans when we need to help the less fortunate in American society? Miserly clutching their bulging wallets and hiding their fortunes in tax shelters and offshore accounts rather than paying their fair share to help us become a better America.

Denis Thane,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

I am reluctant to write letters these days, for many reasons, most of which is not to contribute to increasing the division so prevalent in Am…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News