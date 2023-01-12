Letter to the editor: Incredible!

The first bill passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives makes it easier to file fraudulent tax returns and get away with it by reducing the ability of the IRS to hire enforcement officers.

According to newly elected speaker Kevin McCarthy: “The government should be there to help you, not go after you.” I guess he must be referring to helping (aiding and abetting) tax cheats, since enforcing tax laws helps those who file honestly pay less in taxes.

And where are the Republicans when we need to help the less fortunate in American society? Miserly clutching their bulging wallets and hiding their fortunes in tax shelters and offshore accounts rather than paying their fair share to help us become a better America.

Denis Thane,

Missoula