Letter to the editor: Independent's vote for Tranel

I vote “independent,” and if you do as well, please consider voting for Monica Tranel for the Western US House seat this November.

As an independent voter I have the freedom to vote for whom I want and am not beholden to either party. I evaluate candidates based on their ability to deliver for Montana.

Monica will work for all Montanans, not just a privileged few, like her opponent.

Please look into Monica. She has the smarts, the energy, and the honesty to make a great congresswoman, the first from Montana in a very long time.

David Hadden,

Bigfork