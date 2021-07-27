Letter to the editor: Indigenous boarding schools at root of illness

I found myself feeling compelled to point out the irony of the (July 25) story on page 5 regarding the utilization of boarding schools to destroy Native people. It is something people are more interested in exploring; however, Natives have been exploring it for decades. I look into the faces of those 24 young (babies) men and see their pain, sorrow and anger, and think about if they lived what their lives were like, and what their descendants' lives were like. How many of them and/or their descendants have ended up in life in prison, or in incarceration systems?