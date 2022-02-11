 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Indigenous voting

In Montana, Native Americans make up 7% of the population and play decisive roles in elections. With the geographical size of the state, the seven Montana reservations are often distant from registration sites and polling boxes. For many rural tribal communities, ballot collection is the only way to ensure that their votes are counted. In addition, lack of internet and transportation, poverty, and the COVID-19 pandemic further curtail Indigenous people's ability to vote in person.

In 2021, the Montana Legislature enacted H.B. 176, which eliminated same-day voter registration, and H.B. 530, which restricted ballot collection on reservations. This is an unconstitutional attack on Native Americans' ability to vote. Residents living on tribal reservations often have limited mail delivery service, live great distances from voting registration and polling centers, or simply cannot take an entire day off to drive to the nearest elections office. Earlier deadlines and stricter voter ID laws further amplify barriers.

These new laws disenfranchise Native voters. For our elections to be free and fair, we need to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to cast their ballots. It is vital that Indigenous voices are heard at the ballot box.

Sylvie Heriza

Missoula

