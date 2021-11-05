Letter to the editor: Inflation could be worse

There’s been some talk about inflation lately and how terrible it is and who’s to blame and so forth. I think a few facts need to be presented.

Giving almost 2 trillion dollars to the wealthy in tax breaks without paying for it leaves a big deficit in the national wealth.

Putting tariffs on goods from other countries, particularly China, one of our largest trading partners is foolish when the economy is uncertain. Lying that the foreign countries will pay the tariffs instead of us, the American people that actually consume the product, is disingenuous at best. That’s the equivalent of saying Mexico will pay for that wall, and we know how that worked out. Absolutely blowing the initial outbreak of COVID and causing the economy to nearly collapse didn’t help.

So we have 2 trillion in tax giveaways, uncountable tariffs, the pandemic fiasco that’s ongoing due to a certain party being reluctant to embrace vaccines and reasonable social conditions because they’re “sensitive “ and I think it’s rather apparent how inflation occurred.

We’re fortunate it’s not 10% or more. Thankfully we have a competent administrator at the helm instead of a Trump.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

