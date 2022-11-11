Letter to the editor: Inflation, etc.

The origins of economies grew out of a primal need for sustenance and shared resources. Modern economies (money in, money out, aggregate holdings, etc.) while servicing those basic functions, are wealth-based and they have become our masters.

These are the economies of kings and they are accommodated and driven by what the Christian community calls The Seven Deadly Sins: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth. Today everything else has been subordinated to the order of these wealth-based economies.

But the insatiable demand for more profits, more technology, more spending, more freedom, and less government interference can no longer be reconciled. Mounting debt is unsustainable, insurance unaffordable or failing, resources limited, population expanding, families uprooted, and fewer and fewer people can participate.

Inflation, recession, depression, call it what you will – a tide of our own making. And this time there’s something else, an ominous but familiar darkness looming on the horizon. War is the ultimate recycler of these economies, and the bellowing clouds of nationalism are swallowing the air around the globe.

Jim Watts,

Missoula