Letter to the editor: Information distorted

In the March 11 Missoulian editorial page, the three guest writers (O’Hair, Martens and Trent) are obviously bought and paid fossil fuel lobbyists. So I understand why their biased opinions are skewed so heavily in oil/gas/coal interest. But they seem to highly distort some information that can easily be found on reliable websites. Example, they claim Russia is second largest exporter of oil to USA. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the ranks of oil exporters to USA: Canada (52% of our total volume); Mexico (11%); Saudia Arabia (11%); Russia (8%). That 8% is only 3-4% of USA’s total consumption, which has little impact on our economy. USA was actually a net exporter of oil in 2020 and first half of 2021, & on par with the previous administration’s output. The difference between USA oil imports & exports is small, thus if we are so concerned about making “America First”, why are we shipping oil out? I know the global oil market is a complicated beast, but I suspect oil companies have their vested interest over the good of the country’s.