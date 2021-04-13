Letter to the editor: Inhumane to suffer with pain, indignity

I'm a 63-year-old terminal cancer patient currently living at the ICU ward at Providence St. Patrick Hospital here in Missoula. The disease has depleted my personal resources and destroyed my life, yet it demands even more.

This cancer, like many others, is so aggressive, there are no statistical odds of survival. The accuracy of these facts is broadly documented and recognized by doctors and surgeons worldwide.

It's remarkably progressive that states such as Colorado, Oregon and Washington have passed and practice medically assisted-suicide laws to support those terminal patients who choose to control the conditions and circumstances of their own deaths. These states see the writing on the wall.

As crass as the subject may first sound, the choice of death over life has a significantly practical basis, too. Our health care system is deep in crisis, yet we continue to spend trillions in taxpayer dollars to finance a medical and pharmaceutical industry that supports physical pain and mental struggle. It's an outrageous travesty! The only people who actually benefit from these drugs and practices are the manufacturers themselves.

Nobody deserves to live with such indignity and pain in the 21st century. It's absolutely inhumane.