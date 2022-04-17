Letter to the editor: Innovation for Montana

The recent guest opinion from Kendall Cotton "Make MT a destination state for innovation" (Missoulian, April 11) outlines a proposal for a regulatory sandbox. Sounds like a good idea. You know another good idea to promote innovation? A price on carbon emissions. Most people are unaware of the competition stifling effect of the fossil fuel industry. They have used their market power to convince us that they are the only game in town for affordable energy. A small but growing price on carbon pollution would change all that. Now a diverse marketplace of clean energy can flourish. Wind power, solar power, batteries, pumped hydroelectric, flywheels, block towers, molten salt, nuclear, geothermal; you get the picture. All homegrown here in Montana without the need for far away petro dictators. Think about carbon capture and storage. Why would a company start down that road without a price on carbon to make it profitable? Yet that is the kind of technology we need going into the future. If you like the idea of an innovative clean energy economy, without more regulation, please ask Sen. Tester, Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale to support a price on carbon.