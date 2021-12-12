 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Insight into apprentices

Having been a trained instructor of journeymen and apprentices for enough years to now watch “my boys” finish their careers and retire, I feel I can provide some insight into the training of apprentices.

Each of the journeymen, (old-timers, if you must) has knowledge and experience, and collectively they have a treasure trove of knowledge and experience. The more journeymen the apprentices are exposed to, the more varied and valuable knowledge they will absorb.

Remember, there is a big difference between 20 years experience and one year of experience 20 times. In the long run, good on-the-job and thorough classroom training will reap more than cheap labor.

Dick Darne,

Local 459, retired, Alberton

 

