This note is a “shout out” to Missoula Providence Medical Center, for a service they offer. It turned out to be as important as a cure on their operating table.

After signing up for Blue Cross Medicare Advantage last December, I had a doctor’s appointment on Jan. 3, along with new diabetes prescription. I found out about the insurance “donut hole”, where copays normally $10-50 were $500 each at year’s beginning, which I couldn’t afford — due to the “donut hole”. I was told to save during the year to be able to pay these co-pays at year’s beginning.

I cannot afford medication inflation like this on my retirement fixed income. I cannot save up during the year for “donut holes” because I am already saving up for surprise expenses like inflated costs for food/gas, car maintenance surprises, and unplanned hospital stays.

Providence Cost Assistance Dept. did research and after a month developed a path for me to pay the $40-50 copay for these. God bless them for their research and help in my regard.

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula