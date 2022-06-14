Letter to the editor: Integrity, kindness are the Montana standard

To friends in and out of Montana,

In-state: Hats off to our Republican friends who voted for anyone other than Zinke in our last election. You know and demonstrate that money and arrogance do not trump integrity. And Trump does not carry much weight in Montana. We are counting on Tranel to bring some common sense and hard work to Washington and actually represent the real Montana people.

Out-of-state: Please do not believe the story of Yellowstone. We do not brand our employees, drink constantly or kill anyone who disagrees with us. We actually can speak without using profanity and threats. Yes, the country is beautiful, but you can’t eat the mountains. If you want to move here, bring jobs not attitudes about cowboys and guns.

All in all: Integrity, kindness, and being a good neighbor are the Montana standard, not flashy money and ridiculous stories.

Dwain and Judy Helm Wright, Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0