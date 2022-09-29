Letter to the editor: Internal Council politics took priority over the best outcome for Missoula

The Missoula City Council meeting to select an interim mayor, was frankly, embarrassing. The Council took 22 ballots before electing Jordan Hess. I wish him all the best since Missoula is facing many serious issues. However, it appears that the majority on the Council did not understand how the process works. Instead, the deadlock that occurred was resolved in the back alley, out of view of some councilors and citizens. Only Daniel Carlino understood the process, offering Fred Rice as a compromise. Rice had no further political ambitions, allowing Missoula voters to choose a new mayor in the usual fashion. Additionally, as Councilor West remarked, the Council would have retained Hess’ knowledge on issues before the Council. It would have also avoided Councilor Nugent’s tearful concession, which appears to have caused divisions. Finally, it would have avoided the back-alley negotiation which may violate Montana’s open meeting law, and may jeopardize actions taken during Mayor Hess’ term. Even if there was no violation, the process looked like an “inside job,” since other than Carlino and Kristen Jordan, no Councilors even bothered to speak to Rice before the voting. Apparently internal Council politics took priority over the best outcome for Missoula.