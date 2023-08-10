The Montana International Choral Festival is what our world should look like, as choirs from around the world are joined by Missoulians, singing together with joy instead of fear and hate. Looking back after hosting another choir this year, the festival hosting has been the best thing I’ve done in Missoula in 25 years.

For four days, Missoula becomes a place of global harmony and friendship. Our polarizations and anger vanish as Missoulians volunteer to staff the concerts, host choir members, and cheer at Out to Lunch, downtown Pub Crawl, Bonner Park, and concerts Thursday, Friday and Saturday. MTPR, our public radio station, fills the airwaves with live performances that reach our entire region.

The next Choral Festival will be in two years, July 16-19, 2025. Please put that date on the refrigerator, plan time off work, discourage family visits, don’t remodel the kitchen, and volunteer to help.

A good friend once said, “What if Missoula is the Kingdom of God — what would we do?” For a week, our community can experience again what I think is meant by “heaven”.

Jana Staton,

Missoula