Letter to the editor: Invest money somewhere else

The city of Missoula is now trying to invest money into another project that will inevitably cost the taxpayers more money — Marshall Mountain. $1.92 million the purchase price, another $1 million to improve it. That doesn't even cover what it may cost for maintenance, upkeep for the next however many years. They say 3600 visits in November, another 3522 permitted events last year. If they go to a possible user fee (by the way, how much is that divided out per person?) who's to say that you will have that same amount of people use it if they now are charged. Of course when it's free they all will come, just look at our free bus service that we taxpayers pay for but not all use. Missoula has bigger problems in the community that need more attention, for instance the homeless and the hungry that need help. (The initiative that was voted down due to the fact, NO more taxes.) I'm not against recreation areas, but at what cost to the biggest majority of the people that don't use it must they pay.