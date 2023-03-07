The largest communities in Montana already have alternative high schools and private schools. Public schools of all sizes also have access to Montana Digital Academy and other online course offerings. Scholarships are more prevalent than ever with legislative rules changes for private and corporate tax incentives for donations up to $2 million.

“Rural Ed Voices” highlights Idaho charter schools as teaching Native American language and a four-day STEM school as shining rural charters. But Montana tribes already have Native language programs in public school classrooms. Many of our rural schools currently have four-day weeks. The real agenda is to undermine the tenure protections and teachers’ retirement system, as charter schools would not participate.

Fewer rules and regulations might be what charter proponents want you to buy, but HB 562 wants to create a new government entity called the Community Choice School Commission, (p. 1, line 24). Shouldn't state tax dollars spent for charters capable of contracting with for-profit “entrepreneurial education” be responsible to the current oversight structure of our public schools? Even our registered homeschools report to county superintendents.

Let’s strengthen our communities to strengthen our schools. Investing in education is a good thing. Creating country club schools is not.

Dana Carmichael,

Whitefish