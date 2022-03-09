Letter to the editor: Investing in public education

Very interesting, wrote my sister, a retired middle school teacher, when I showed her an article citing a recent report released by Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. It claimed that universal pre-K carried an after-cost benefit of $15,000 per student. The article also quoted Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, a longtime advocate for early childhood education — such as found in the Build Back Better Plan — as the single strongest deterrent to criminal activity later in life.

“What an unlikely source for promoting early childhood education. Here's an interesting fact: per capita spending in public education (in the U.S.) increases with the age of students. However, common sense and research overwhelmingly support the benefits of putting spending at the front end of a student's public education to increase success as the student advances through the grades. Logically, if a student enjoys greater success in school (a mini version of our larger society) then the odds are that student will develop into a contributing member of society. So, the politicians who balk at the price of providing early childhood education should tip the system upside down to get it right!”