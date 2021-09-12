Letter to the editor: Irresponsible residents causing grizzly deaths

It is heartbreaking that grizzlies are killed because of irresponsible residents who attract them with garbage.

Because most humans believe that our lives are more valuable than the lives of grizzlies, we always win in cases of intractable human-grizzly conflict. On the other hand, some people believe that in cases of grizzly-human conflict, there ought to be solutions that always end in a win-win outcome for both groups. It is apparent that some humans do not understand the moral exigency here.

Thus, the only effective solution would be to promulgate law that mandates substantial incarceration and hefty fines for individuals who store garbage, use inadequate garbage receptacles, and related reckless behavior that results in the killing of grizzly bears. Because many humans do not understand the negative effects of our own over-breeding, and rampant colonization of many grizzly-rich ecosystems, we must now rely on the strong arm of the law to modify their behavior.

It is difficult to understand how one man's right to store smelly garbage outweighs the right of four grizzly bears to live in the North Fork.

Kevin Boileau,

Missoula

