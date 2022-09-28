Letter to the editor: Is 'Stop the Steal' over?

After the 2020 election, the Trump campaign maintained that the election had been stolen by various irregularities in key states. Mind you, when it came down to decisions in a court of law, the Trump campaign lost all 64 lawsuits challenging the election. The lawyers for Sidney Powell, a main Trump campaign lawyer, said in a defamation suit against her by Dominion Voting Systems, “No reasonable people would believe her election fraud claims.”

So, now, has the idea of a stolen election dwindled? Does the Lie still have life? Many conservatives have disparaged so-called evidence still challenging the 2020 election. The election integrity ‘documentary’, "2,000 Mules," was trashed recently by no less than Ann Coulter, a well-known right-wing pundit.

We now have an election coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. Some Republican candidates won’t say if they’ll accept the results of this election.

American democracy is based on our commitment to be bound by the outcomes of elections. Does the GOP’s “Commitment to America” include commitment to election integrity by accepting the results?

So, Mr. Zinke: Will you accept the Nov. 8 election result, if you win? If you lose?

Tony Davis,

Missoula