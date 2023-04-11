Letters to the editor often assert that the U.S. is the best, or greatest, country in the world. But, is it? What is the evidence? A brief examination of ratings and rankings made by various independent organizations provides a sobering reality check. Life expectancy is greater in 50 other countries than in the U.S. Likewise, the U.S. ranks 50th in the world in infant mortality. Our healthcare system ranks last among the eleven industrialized nations for which data have been analyzed. In both income inequality and wealth inequality, the U.S. ranks highest (i.e., worst) among the G7 countries. The U.S. ranks 15th among nations in the self-reported happiness of its people. Nearly one in six Americans lives below the poverty line. Only El Salvador and Mexico have more gun deaths than we do.