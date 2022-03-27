Letter to the editor: Is this the best we can do?

Really, is this what its come to? Is this who we elect? Think I could ask a passerby on Higgins, a habitue of The Ox, if they thought that "bipartisan" passage of all-year Daylight Saving Time was, in the scheme of things, an accomplishment? I ask this question in a "we're all Americans" way, sort of in the vein of Marc Racicot's March 18 commentary about Trump. In this early part and possibly last century, couldn't we have done better? As a climate-ravaging war rages in Ukraine, as millions of refugees exist there and from Yemen, this is the best we can do?
As Matt Rosendale voted nay on supporting Ukraine, I'm very positive that this didn't come from understanding the precepts of the Just War. Seemed more in keeping with his oaths and membership in the indentured Republican Party, rather than because Just War does delimit the U.S. joining directly.
The real issue here, is not bought politicians. It is the wildly euphemistic "climate change", which war exacerbates, and the only thing really worth having "stakeholders".
Bill Shea,
Missoula