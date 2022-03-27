Letter to the editor: Is this the best we can do?

Really, is this what its come to? Is this who we elect? Think I could ask a passerby on Higgins, a habitue of The Ox, if they thought that "bipartisan" passage of all-year Daylight Saving Time was, in the scheme of things, an accomplishment? I ask this question in a "we're all Americans" way, sort of in the vein of Marc Racicot's March 18 commentary about Trump. In this early part and possibly last century, couldn't we have done better? As a climate-ravaging war rages in Ukraine, as millions of refugees exist there and from Yemen, this is the best we can do?