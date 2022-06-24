Letter to the editor: It doesn't occur in stable countries

The text of the 2nd Amendment to our Constitution states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Note that even our single-shot musket-toting founding fathers did not promise regulation-free gun access. As a Montana gun-owner, I support gun regulations to protect my safety and the safety of schoolchildren, grocery shoppers, concert-goers, pedestrians, etc. Waiting periods, universal background checks, age requirements, and outlawing civilian ownership of military-style assault weapons are common-sense measures.

The epidemic of gun violence that is an everyday occurrence in the US does NOT occur in other stable countries. According to the non-profit Gun Violence Archive, the US has suffered 246 mass shootings (4 or more casualties) and 18,800 gun deaths in 2022 so far. This is not about mental health. Individuals with mental health issues are not regularly massacring the citizens of Canada, Australia, Sweden, Germany. This is about sheer volume and availability of guns.

I agree with the authors of the 2nd Amendment that a well-regulated militia is necessary to the security of a free state. Our country will benefit from sensible gun regulation.

Katherine Heffernan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0