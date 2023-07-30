The following is Mayo Clinic's description of narcissism.

"Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others."

Yes, it is so clear, Donald Trump is narcissistic. But more damaging than this are his behavioral disorders of anger, fear, attack, and blaming others for his own problems. Many of his 'base' exhibit some of the same behavioral disorders.

Even though our present Republican Party politics has been seriously divided due to all this, I believe we are coming out of this fear-filled divide and showing signs of a political healing.

It is 'wake up' time in our nation. Let's each and all continue supporting our democratic form of government in appropriate ways. We are 'One Nation Under God'. Let's operate that way nationally and internationally.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula