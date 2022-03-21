Letter to the editor: It’s not his decision

“We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by the president of the United States. The 'deep state' must and will be brought to heel.”

Donald J. Trump spoke these words recently in one of his signature, enterprising rallies in Florence, South Carolina.

First, one must realize that the civil service apparatus was developed over many years, starting earnestly after the Ulysses Grant administration, to what it became. Although imperfect, as all things are, it has held up through many presidents, except for this particular former one-term president. Corruption in the civil service was a significant problem in the 1800’s and was a divisive political issue. Do we wish to return to that state of things?

But what is most glaring is that this statement is fully what every authoritarian would and will perpetuate if given a chance. Do we wish for a “Putinesque” leader whose own corrupt military advisors will not level with them on matters of national security over fear of reprisals? The “toughness” in autocratic leaders which DJT so wishes to emulate leads only to chaotic dysfunction, lies and ruin.

This particular road suggested above leads us only to certain calamity.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

