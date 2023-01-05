Letter to the editor: It’s pity

I am reluctant to write letters these days, for many reasons, most of which is not to contribute to increasing the division so prevalent in America today. It affects friendships, social gatherings and family, and one is tempted to hold one’s tongue. There are conflicting emotions, foremost is in upholding civic duty in a potentially perilous time in the country, which certainly does not call for only silence. This, the country of my parent’s past, my present and of my children’s future.

The American justice system seems to be slowly uprighting the tipping canoe of our country at this time, yet the craft is still within the rapids, there are still dangerous obstacles ahead. The effects of one man on so many has been painful to witness, and for the coming year I mostly can only feel pity.

“Let us pity the wicked man; for it is very sad to seek happiness where it does not exist; let our compassion express itself in efforts to bring him gently back to sacred principle, and if he persist, let us pity him the more for a blindness so fatal to himself.” — François Ignace Dunod De Charnage (1679-1752), French historian.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula