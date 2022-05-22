Letter to the editor: It's time men are held as responsible as women

If Roe v. Wade is overturned I think the following laws should go into effect immediately.

1. If the woman is prevented from getting an abortion the father of the child would be responsible for all medical costs relating to the pregnancy.

2. If the mother is working and suffers a pay loss due to the pregnancy, the father would be responsible for making up the lost wages.

3. If after giving birth the mother decides to keep the child the father would pay a minimum of 33% of his yearly income as child support until the child is 21.

4. If the mother decides to not keep the child the father must take full responsibility for raising the child.

5. If the father will not take the child and it is put up for adoption or placed in foster care, the father will pay 33% of his income to the adoption agency or foster care organization until the child is adopted or ages out of foster care.

6. If the father refuses his obligations he would be incarcerated until the child is adopted or turns 21.

It's time that men are held as responsible as women for causing an unwanted pregnancy.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

