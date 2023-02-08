Montana's incarceration rate for at-risk Native Americans and more are among the highest in the nation, yet its budget for rehabilitation, addiction treatment and re-entry services remains neglected.

Gov. Gianforte wants to put $200 million toward new facilities, but that's not enough to break the cycle of incarceration and protect Montana's families.

Montana needs more than just new prison buildings. We must invest in programs to break the cycle of incarceration. How can we permanently protect our communities if we don't help offenders successfully re-enter?

It's time to break the cycle of incarceration in Montana! We need real prison reform that reinvests resources into rehabilitation and re-entry services, instead of investing only in expanding prisons.

May Simmons,

Polson