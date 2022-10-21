Letter to the editor: It's time to pass the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

More than 20 years ago a series of related but separate projects began in the Seeley Lake Ranger District. With input from the Seeley Lake Ranger District a group of locals generated wildlife habitat improvement, stream restoration, motorized and non-motorized trail maintenance, and a reduction in fire risk. That was the birth of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA).

Since the first legislation covering the area was introduced in 2009, the collaborative has grown to include new interests and the legislation has evolved to create a well-rounded bill that fits the needs of the people on the ground, protects and manages the landscape, and enhances habitat for all living creatures. The BCSA balances recreation and conservation.

Senator Tester recognized the value of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. He was impressed with the collaborative nature of the BCSA and became the champion of the BCSA. The 2022 UM Public Lands survey found 83% of Montanans support the BCSA. The BCSA will enhance the quality of life for those yet unborn. It’s time to pass the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.

Lee Boman,

Missoula