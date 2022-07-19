Letter to the editor: It's time to start listening to people

Eleven thousand chronic pain sufferers die by their own hand and hardly a whisper about it. Almost every suicide was preventable. I know the fear. When I recovered from my total hip replacement and realized that change had "locked me into" the pain I had been trying to avoid since my teens, I had a decision to make. I have young adult kids and more so I made my decision and I found a pain doctor that would treat me. My X-rays prove my condition. So many do not have that kind of "proof" but the pain is just as real. It's time to start listening to people. What senior or vet do you know that is not trying to make their life better? To lump them in with the fakes is reprehensible and cruel. By the way, after this decade my own sons and I can spot a fake...no way I buy that a real doctor cannot. They just don't want the hassle and this "zero opiate policy" is easier for them. Some of those doctors need to read that oath again.