Letter to the editor: It's time we came together

“Prejudice is the emotional commitment to ignorance” (Dr. Nathan Rutstein). The increase in racism, incivility and violence in recent years is a cultural swerve that is not only disheartening but morally egregious.

Thanks to the Port Polson Players and a stellar cast for bringing “The Diary of Anne Frank” to center stage as a timely reminder of the Jewish Holocaust. The wisdom and love of a 15-year-old girl shines a light of hope during this holiday season. Listen to her voice: “Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy. In the long run, the sharpest weapon of all is a kind and gentle spirit.”

It's time we came together as Americans. Thoughtful people everywhere are hungering for a return to a grounded moral compass, decent behavior, and political moderation. The beautiful hodgepodge of different faiths, ethnicities and lifestyles makes us diverse and unique. We are all “others” to someone else. Let's celebrate that! As young Anne told us, “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”

Nancy Teggeman,

Polson