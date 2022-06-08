Letter to the editor: It's time we revisit America's regulations

I own guns. I can also read, and I know what "a well regulated militia" doesn’t mean.

An 18-year-old boy in Texas should not be able to walk into a store and buy not one, but two short barrel ArmaLites with virtually no checks in place.

In 1787, at a time when there were just 13 states, the U.S. Constitution was drafted and signed. Four years later in 1791, as a result of changing times, those states made 10 changes to update that Constitution. Those changes, which include our 2nd amendment, were called The Bill of Rights.

Those great men, who helped forge this great nation, knew that as society and technology developed certain adjustments must be made. The fundamental rules, that were signed into law 235 years ago, were written for a fledgling nation called the United States. However, the United States of 2022, both figuratively and literally, is simply not the United States of 1787.

I believe in the right to bear arms. Our Second Amendment calls for “a well regulated militia.” It's time we revisit America's regulations.

Benjamin Spencer,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1