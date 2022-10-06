Letter to the editor: Jackson will protect freedoms

My name is Devin Jackson and I’m running to represent my community in the Legislature. I spent 15 years on the Lolo Community Council representing people living outside the city, to the county and state. I was chair for five years, through two wildfires that devastated our district. I’ve never been a paid politician, but I do have experience representing people that choose to live outside Missoula.

I’m out talking to my neighbors about what’s important to them. We need housing options workers can afford, homes for families that want to grow, and property tax relief for seniors and rural Montanans. We deserve childcare that is less than our mortgage. Montanans want our individual rights protected. We have a right to privacy and choice that can’t be compromised. We own our waterways, wildlife, and public lands. I will defend the Montana way of life.

I’m running as a Bitterrooter first. I’m trying to represent you so I want to hear from you. If you live in the Lolo, Woodman, Big Flat, Petty Creek, Nine Mile, or El Mar areas, please vote for me. I’m the experienced candidate that will protect our freedoms, work for fair taxes, and help our communities.

Devin Jackson,

Lolo