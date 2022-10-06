Letter to the editor: James Brown does not have experience to serve on court

We’ve all seen them on television: James Brown’s ads promising to protect Montanans from Joe Biden if we will only elect him to the Montana Supreme Court. Such blatantly partisan advertising is unseemly enough in a race for a non-partisan position like Supreme Court Justice. But they also raise troubling questions of Brown’s fitness to hold the office he seeks.

To put it bluntly, the chances of a case dealing with President Biden’s presidential actions making it to the Montana Supreme Court are less than zero. The president would never file such a case in a state court. Federal statute gives him an absolute right to file cases arising under federal law in federal court. And if someone tried to sue the president in state court regarding a presidential action, the Justice Department would promptly and finally move the case to a federal court.

Given Brown’s apparent inability to grasp this principle, which would be well understood by any second-year law student, one has to question whether Brown is a good enough lawyer to sit on Montana’s highest court.

Chris Tweeten,

Missoula