Letter to the editor: James Brown is best choice for MT Supreme Court

As a former Montana law enforcement officer and small business owner, I support James Brown for the Montana Supreme Court. He's a fourth-generation Montanan who grew up in Dillon.

Brown is an avid outdoorsman. He worked with the U.S. Department of the Interior to secure funding for two grizzly bear specialists to help manage grizzly bear-livestock conflicts in Montana. He fights to protect Montana farmers, ranchers, and small business owners. He stands with law enforcement. He will be tough on crime. He supports the Second Amendment. He will follow the Constitution and the law as written and will not legislate from the bench.

Brown has a bachelor's degree with a double major in history and political science from the University of Montana and a master's degree in tax law from the University of Washington. He's been a private practice attorney for the last 17 years and has represented a variety of clients on matters ranging from family law to complex environmental law and regulation.

James Brown is, without a doubt, the best choice for the Montana Supreme Court.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula