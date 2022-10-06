 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: James Brown will be a pawn of the GOP

  • 0

If the Montana Supreme Court’s candidates are supposed to run without party affiliation, the injection of President Biden into James Brown’s campaign is clearly a Republican Party talking point.

“Joe Biden will take your jobs and your guns,” Brown claims. Further, he claims the President appoints liberal judges.

All of this is one-sided political hysteria. This tells me that if Brown is elected, he’ll be a pawn of the Montana GOP.

And that’s why I will vote for Justice Ingrid Gustafson.

Jim Gray,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News