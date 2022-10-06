Letter to the editor: James Brown will be a pawn of the GOP

If the Montana Supreme Court’s candidates are supposed to run without party affiliation, the injection of President Biden into James Brown’s campaign is clearly a Republican Party talking point.
“Joe Biden will take your jobs and your guns,” Brown claims. Further, he claims the President appoints liberal judges.
All of this is one-sided political hysteria. This tells me that if Brown is elected, he’ll be a pawn of the Montana GOP.
And that’s why I will vote for Justice Ingrid Gustafson.
Jim Gray,
Missoula