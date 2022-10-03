Letter to the editor: James Brown's misleading ad

I'm so excited: President Joe Biden is coming to Montana. I saw the news on a TV commercial from Supreme Court Justice Wannabee James Brown, who says that "Joe Biden is coming to take our jobs", and we all know that a wannabee Supreme Court Justice would never have a false or misleading ad, or tell an outright lie.

Now I'm curious about what kind of a job Joe will take. wildland firefighter? Maybe school bus driver or substitute teacher? Or something like stocking shelves at Walmart or flipping burgers at a fast food joint? Or even a barista?

So, many thanks to wannabee Justice James for this "heads up" on a new and much-needed laborer entering our workforce.

Dick Mangan,

Missoula