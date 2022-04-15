Letter to the editor: Jill Taber is the wise choice for school board

I'm writing to voice support for MCPS trustee candidate Jill Taber. I'm also writing as a call to action for Missoula voters. I've never written a letter to an editor. In fact, I've never even put a sign in my yard. Maybe you're like me? So why now? Why do I have a Jill Taber sign in my yard? As a father with children in MCPS schools I started asking questions these last couple years. Questions about accountability and how decisions are made in our schools. I didn't like what I found. So what can I do? What can you do?

There are three seats open for trustee positions. That's enough to make a difference in school board decisions. Enough to have a say if you don't agree with everything that's currently in place.

Jill is a personal friend of mine. She's an incredibly hardworking mother. I've had a front row seat to her tenacity, genuine care, and resolve. She is courageously stepping up to the plate in a way many of us can't. I encourage you to make an effort this election. Ask around. Choose wisely for your kids and community. If you need suggestions, look in my yard.

TJ Templeton,

Missoula

