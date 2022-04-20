Letter to the editor: Jill Taber sets a high bar

I'm writing to voice my support for MCPS board candidate Jill Taber. I have personally known Jill for years, looking up to her as a loving and supportive mom, dedicated Missoula resident, and as a fun friend to celebrate life with out on the golf course. Not only is Jill a great and caring mother, she has a broad curiosity and wisdom in which to find solutions to problems. You won't hear her complain just to complain, she truly wants to FIX and has the common sense to make common sense changes happen. Her no nonsense approach to life will help bring MCPS district above the rest. She sets a high bar for herself and her family, and will help hold MCPS to that high standard. A standard that has been slipping for far too long. A high standard our kids, families, teachers and staff deserve. Let's vote to show our kids that they matter, let's show our families that their voices matter. Please vote Jill Taber for the change we need in our town. Our children depend on the kind of positive change Jill Taber can bring to MCPS.