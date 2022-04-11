Letter to the editor: Jill Taber will work hard for school district

I am writing in support of Jill Taber and her candidacy for a board position on the Missoula County Public School Board. Jill is advocating several positive changes which I strongly agree with that places the interests of all students as the top priority. She is very clear that she supports greater parent involvement as well. I have been impressed with her level of common sense. Growing up on a ranch in the Whitehall area greatly shaped her work ethic as well as her awareness of the importance of being there for neighbors when they need you. Jill will work to make sure that the needs of all children are taken into consideration. She is committed to listening to all points of view and working to acceptable solution. She will work at restoring a healthy and trusting relationship between parents and board members. I believe that Jill will work hard, fair and wisely for the school district which goes to the benefit of teachers, parents and students. I admire Jill for her commitment as well as the skill set she will bring to this job. Please remember to vote and please support Jill Taber. Thank you.