Letter to the editor: Joe Dooling for the Public Service Commission

We don’t pay much attention to the Public Service Commission race but it will be on our ballot in June. “The PSC’s job is to balance the interests of ratepayers who are concerned about utility rate increases, with the need to maintain a financially sound utility that is capable of providing reliable service”.

The PSC has very little to do in our area because the utilities here are rural cooperatives or tribal entities that are not regulated by the state PSC.

Why do I support Joe Dooling? Where Joe Dooling lives the PSC does regulate the electrical utility. He is also has a degree in economics from MSU. He also has an engineering degree and has worked with the energy industry. He ranches near Helena and pays large utility bills so he also understands how ratepayers are impacted.

I reached out to a past PSC commissioner and he felt Joe Dooling was the only candidate with the background and experience for the job.

The other candidates have no boots-on-the-ground experience or skin in the game to do this job which is why Joe Dooling has my vote.

Susan Lake,

Ronan

