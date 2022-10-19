Letter to the editor: John Repke is the only choice for District 5 PSC Commissioner

The role of the Public Service Commission is vital to our lives as Montana residents. Its duties include regulation of our utility rates, oversight of the safety of our railways and pipelines as well as participating in oversight of the transportation industry. We are fortunate, as voters, to have a say in the commissioners who serve on the PSC.

John Repke will bring a strong finance and management skills to the PSC. He has a proven record in community involvement. I know John as a pragmatic, thoughtful and well versed individual who has no ulterior motive in his candidacy other than to give back to his community. In contrast, his opponent Annie Bukacek's record of public service was as a divisive, disruptive member of the Flathead County Health Board. She ultimately resigned from that position. She used her time on the board to promote herself as well as opinions that endangered public health and were counter to widely accepted medical opinion. She will not act in the public's best interest as a member of the PSC, nor has she demonstrated any ability to work in a collaborative role in the service of her community.