Letter to the editor: Join in supporting Nugent

When I first met Mike Nugent it became apparent almost immediately that he is a genuinely kind person who is committed to helping others. As I have come to know him better over the years, I have found that those initial impressions have been reaffirmed over and over again. Mike is someone who helps others without regard for what he would get in return. Perhaps most importantly, Mike uses his skills to quietly improve his community.

Many of the people who know him aren’t aware that he served on the Housing Authority, or is currently the President of Board for the United Way of Missoula County. In other words, he serves to serve others not himself, and he is very good at it. He listens, involves, and engages the community to find the best path forward that helps the greatest number of people without causing harm. I am someone who has been lucky enough to have his help and guidance, which is why I know that Missoula would be lucky to have him as our next mayor. I hope you will join me in supporting him for both the appointment process and the next election.