Letter to the editor: Jonathan Karlen is committed to serving community

Jonathan Karlen has the talent, energy, goodwill and respect for all persons that will make him an outstanding legislator for the citizens of House District 96.

Jonathan is the only candidate in this election who lives in HD 96. As a fellow resident, he understands the needs, interests, and aspirations of his neighbors. Most importantly, he knows first-hand the challenges and opportunities of this diverse and changing district.

Jonathan listens to people and is committed to engaging and serving citizens year-round—holding office hours, meeting with citizens, and communicating on an active and regular basis. He will also help citizens solve issues and problems they may encounter with any level of government.

Jonathan knows how to reach across traditional dividing lines and build a consensus for action to further shared Montana values — achieving the best education for our children, advancing economic opportunity and fair wages, conserving a healthy environment for people and wildlife, and protecting everyone’s rights and freedoms under the State Constitution.

HD96 is a unique district that requires a person of great ability, understanding and commitment to represent its citizens well. Jonathan Karlen is that person. Please give him your vote.

Dan Bucks,

Missoula