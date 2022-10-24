Letter to the editor: Jonathan Karlen will protect our rights

Karlen will protect our rights

Jonathan Karlen is the only choice for HD96. We can count on Jonathan Karlen to bring responsible leadership to the Montana Legislature in House District 96. He will protect our rights and make sure Missoula is a prosperous place for everyone to live, work, and raise a family. As an outdoorsman and former Fish, Wildlife, & Parks field technician, Jonathan understands what needs to be done to protect public lands in Montana and the need to protect public access. He’ll work to expand access and create new places for Montanans to hunt, fish, and recreate. He’ll fight against any effort to sell off our public lands, restrict access, or lock Montanans out of the places they have hunted, fished, and recreated for generations.

Kathy Whitman has proven that we can’t trust her to make responsible decisions or protect our rights. She voted to take our tax dollars from public education and give them to private schools. She voted to strip funding from public lands, veterans’ services, and addiction treatment and she voted to restrict our freedom to make local decisions about affordable housing. Jonathan Karlen will protect what we all love about Montana. Kathy’s voting record proves she won’t.

Violet Hopkins,

Missoula

Vote to make a difference

I woke in the middle of the night with the words to Tom Chapin’s children’s song running through my head: “This pretty planet spinning through space, your garden, your harbor, your holy place.” I thought of all the wonderful diverse plant and animal life on this earth. I thought of my grandchildren and their future if we continue consuming earth’s resources at the current rate, destroying the environment, wiping out entire species of plants and animals, and refusing to work together to solve the most important issues we face.

I am voting for the people I think will work to protect our environment. I am voting for Monica Tranel because she is supporting renewable energy and is willing to work to fight the effects of climate change. I am also voting for Ingrid Gustafson for Supreme Court Justice. She is willing to listen to both sides of an issue and to make decisions based on the US and Montana Constitutions.

Our earth is crying out. Vote to make a difference for our planet.

Julie Ellison,

Missoula

Find other ways to fund fairgrounds

It’s just not fair! The voter-approved levy that imposes the tyranny of the majority on a minority that may not have the means to pay the additional cost. When a levy passes the elderly on fixed incomes must adjust their budget to find the money or they can lose their home. That is a stiff price to pay. There is no reason that any family could lose their home so others can go ice skating. The fairgrounds should be run like a business. Instead of taxpayers subsidizing the fairgrounds, the asset should generate income for the county and help reduce taxes. If there is demand for more ice, write a business plan, go to a bank and borrow the money and pay off the loan through admission revenue. If FFA needs a barn for a few days each year, lease them the land for a dollar and let them hold fundraisers to build one. Make the barn multi-purpose so it can be used the other fifty weeks too. A winter shelter comes to mind. The YMCA has it right. Fifteen million dollars to provide needed childcare to the community, and no tax increases. Way to go!

Dennis Daneke,

Lolo