Jordan Hess deserves your vote for mayor of Missoula because he has the proven experience to do the job well. In my almost 40 years of work in local government at the Missoula City-County Health Department, I had the privilege of working closely with a multitude of worthy and successful local elected officials. Over that time, the jobs of all Missoula local elected officials became decidedly more complex and demanding. Today, one can only underestimate the moving parts, competing goals, and critical relationships that the mayor must navigate on several fronts.