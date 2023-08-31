Jordan Hess deserves your vote for mayor of Missoula because he has the proven experience to do the job well. In my almost 40 years of work in local government at the Missoula City-County Health Department, I had the privilege of working closely with a multitude of worthy and successful local elected officials. Over that time, the jobs of all Missoula local elected officials became decidedly more complex and demanding. Today, one can only underestimate the moving parts, competing goals, and critical relationships that the mayor must navigate on several fronts.
That’s where Jordan Hess’ experience as a Missoula councilperson and mayor makes all the difference in this race. As a city councilperson, Jordan was always approachable, informed, direct, and thoughtful. His leadership emerged early, contributing to improvements in transportation, environment, energy policy, and housing. And when the pandemic hit, I knew I could rely on Jordan to keep a calm and keen sense of balance, politics aside. The mayor, as the head of our local government executive branch, is expected to bring about good results, which are lots harder to harness than good intentions. A vote to retain Jordan Hess as mayor is a vote for good results.
Ellen Leahy,
Missoula