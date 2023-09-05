I strongly urge my fellow Missoulians to vote for Jordan Hess as mayor. I know we have a strong slate of candidates to choose from, but none of them except Jordan has the experience, training and vision to lead our city in this challenging time. With city staff and the overwhelming support of the City Council, Jordan has developed a consensus budget (no thanks to state Republicans), helped spur a record amount of new housing development (including affordable units), improved transportation safety across the city through federally funded projects (requiring no local tax dollars), and bolstered a solid public safety system. All the other candidates have spoken generally about how they would lead the city but none have differed on any of the specifics that Jordan has put forward and, more importantly, implemented. I've known Jordan for more than 15 years and seen him evolve from an earnest grad student into a mature, thoughtful and responsive leader. I hope you'll join me in supporting our mayor for another two years in office.