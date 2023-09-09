I love that campaign season brings Missoulians out to talk about local government.

Jordan Hess has my vote for mayor. Because he has the heart and the experience to face Missoula's current and future challenges. I would like to counter my former City Council colleague's opinion about the importance of business experience as a qualification for the job of mayor.

City government is about providing services that are mostly considered successful when they go unnoticed. Streets that are safe for a variety of users, not just cars. Parks where children play, families gather for celebrations and friends share a game of horseshoes. Water that comes out of the tap safe to drink, waste and storm water that are treated to protect our environment far into the future. Well-trained emergency personnel who show up quickly when you or someone you love is having their worst day ever.

None of these things happen by accident or with any thought to profit margin. They happen through thoughtful planning and collaboration among elected officials, city staff and the public. These are skills that Jordan has in abundance! He is a great leader, and I would be so happy to continue to call him mayor!

Julie Merritt,

Missoula