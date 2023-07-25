I am writing to support mayoral candidate Jordan Hess. He is by far the most qualified candidate.

He served on City Council for nine years before becoming mayor and has the skills needed for this demanding job.

These skills include an understanding of how funding is allocated, how budgets are managed, and a thorough knowledge of each departments’ challenges and successes.

Mayor Hess is a good listener, honest in his responses, and an enthusiastic resident of Missoula. He does not allow outside money or special economic interests detract from the goal of making Missoula a wonderful place to live.

Recently, Mayor Hess instituted Wednesday chats at the various parks in Missoula, making him more accessible to the public where he can hear our concerns about our city.

He is well versed in the challenging issues of housing and homelessness, he understands the state’s role in why our property taxes are so high, and he is committed to pushing the Legislature to address tax reform.

Mayor Hess also is sensitive to the ways that taxes, housing costs and food costs are threatening our older adults’ ability to age in place.

I wholeheartedly endorse Jordan Hess as mayor of Missoula.

Susan Kohler,

Missoula