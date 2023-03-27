I read with both amusement and disdain George Ochenski's column on Fox News (Missoulian March 13).
What caught my attention in particular was his statement that "As far as journalism goes you can't get much more unethical than to report what you know as outright lies as truth."
Perhaps Mr. Ochenski would write a column detailing the journalistic sins of the likes of CNN, MSNBC, ABC et al, which has a provable history, particularly since Mr. Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2015, of lying to suit their narrative?
Mike Nordquist,
Missoula